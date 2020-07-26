Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.29

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 3652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($4.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Passage Bio stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.