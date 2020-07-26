Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Up 23.5%

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shot up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.00, 1,046,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 446% from the average session volume of 191,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.60 to C$0.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $251.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$62.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald acquired 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$63,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,080.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

