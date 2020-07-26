Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €14.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €14.00 ($15.73) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.84 ($15.55).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

