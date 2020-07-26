Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.43-0.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.43-$0.57 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

