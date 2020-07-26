Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Daily News Impact Score of -1.83

News stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PLAY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

