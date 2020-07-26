Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $29.48 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

