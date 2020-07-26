Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.42 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Camden National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan bought 10,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.