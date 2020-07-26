Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.