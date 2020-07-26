Encana (OVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encana (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Encana to post earnings of C($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.22 billion.

Encana stock opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. Encana has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Encana from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

