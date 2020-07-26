Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $145.54

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.65, but opened at $145.54. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $143.20, with a volume of 55,701 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,439,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

