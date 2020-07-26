Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $16.37. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 167,962 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,977,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.