Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $19.64

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.64. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 517,174 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Cowen lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

