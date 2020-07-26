Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $21.18. Relx shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 186,743 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ABN Amro downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Relx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Relx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Relx by 6.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

