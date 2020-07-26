Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.79. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 72,602 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.31.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 135,277 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

