Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 21,876 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTNP. Maxim Group began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,909.37% and a negative net margin of 437.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

