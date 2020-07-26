Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.16. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 208,796 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.59%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

