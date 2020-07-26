First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $13.33

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.33. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 420,178 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,911,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,647,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.