Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 2,811,082 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,414 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

