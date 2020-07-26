Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 2,811,082 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.