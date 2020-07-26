Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 2,811,082 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,414 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

