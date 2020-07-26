Bancorpsouth Bank to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE BXS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,530,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,453,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,686,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 96,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

