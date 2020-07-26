Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.51). Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 690%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,998,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 787,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.