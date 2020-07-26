Analysts Anticipate Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Five9 reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Five9’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -655.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $122.19.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

