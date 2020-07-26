Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 849,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.36. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

