Head-To-Head Review: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Welltower alerts:

This table compares Welltower and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 4.19 $1.23 billion $4.16 12.36 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 0.83 $115.44 million $2.63 3.90

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Welltower and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 9 9 0 2.35 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 7 2 0 2.00

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $61.31, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $17.91, suggesting a potential upside of 74.38%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 24.71% 8.51% 4.26% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 10.02% 4.40% 2.41%

Summary

Welltower beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.