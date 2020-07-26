Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($0.79). CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 151,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CONMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after buying an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CONMED by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

