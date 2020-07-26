Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

