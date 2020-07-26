Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

