Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.52). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.39 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.