Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.52). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.39 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share
Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share
Icon Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Icon Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Comparing Steel Connect & Radware
Comparing Steel Connect & Radware
Contrasting China Cable and Communication & Illinois Tool Works
Contrasting China Cable and Communication & Illinois Tool Works


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report