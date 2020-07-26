Icon Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Icon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.92.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of ICLR opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Icon by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

