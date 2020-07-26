Contrasting China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) & Illinois Tool Works (NASDAQ:ITW)

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works 18.06% 87.33% 16.74%

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Cable and Communication and Illinois Tool Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Illinois Tool Works 3 12 2 0 1.94

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $159.07, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Illinois Tool Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.31 $4.47 million N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works $14.11 billion 4.14 $2.52 billion $7.75 23.84

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, cooking, refrigeration, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; metal arc welding consumables and related accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment offers beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM/tiers, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, and automotive aftermarket end markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

