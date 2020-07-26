Reviewing Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Beyondspring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive N/A -37.54% -30.30% Beyondspring N/A -351.64% -158.62%

41.7% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Beyondspring shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aravive has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyondspring has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aravive and Beyondspring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 0 5 0 3.00 Beyondspring 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aravive presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 263.46%. Beyondspring has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.91%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Beyondspring.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aravive and Beyondspring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $4.75 million 26.64 -$18.22 million ($1.57) -5.04 Beyondspring N/A N/A -$38.08 million ($1.55) -7.74

Aravive has higher revenue and earnings than Beyondspring. Beyondspring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aravive beats Beyondspring on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

