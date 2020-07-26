Contrasting Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $723.36 million 0.15 $47.58 million $1.64 2.05 EHang $17.50 million 25.85 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -6.93

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group 3.81% 8.34% 2.40% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mesa Air Group and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. EHang has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.13%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Mesa Air Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats EHang on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

