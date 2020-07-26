FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Increased by Analyst

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $535.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.