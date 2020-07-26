Contrasting Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) & IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimball Electronics and IEC Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.18 billion 0.28 $31.56 million N/A N/A IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.60 $4.75 million N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 2.19% 7.20% 3.55% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimball Electronics and IEC Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kimball Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.57%. IEC Electronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Kimball Electronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical disposables and other non-electronic products; design engineering and production of precision plastics and metal fabrication; and product life cycle management services. The company has operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

