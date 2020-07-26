PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH) Financial Review

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlusTherapeuticsInc . $7.00 million 1.47 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlusTherapeuticsInc . -138.13% N/A -9.69% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -132.17%

Risk & Volatility

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 833.91%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.