Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head to Head Contrast

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty -40.73% -2.99% -0.97% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.99% 10.62% 3.97%

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.72 $111.86 million $1.62 8.88 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.02 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mack Cali Realty and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 3 3 0 2.29 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 46.93%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack Cali Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

