AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.92) and the highest is ($3.56). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,452.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($29.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($30.35) to ($27.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

