AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.01 Million

Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $655.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.90 million and the highest is $695.55 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $742.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

