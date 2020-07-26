WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Societe Generale raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

