Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Progress Software stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 24.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,233,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,958,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

