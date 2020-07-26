Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
NYSE RIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
