Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

