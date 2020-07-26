Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $224.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.83. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 43.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

