State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti started coverage on State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.04. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,187.20. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Insiders purchased 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $892,423 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,438,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 80.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.