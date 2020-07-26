Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,367 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synaptics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

