Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup raised their target price on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 128.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

