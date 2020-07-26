Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup raised their target price on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 128.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 217,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Progress Software Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Progress Software Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Rio Tinto Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Rio Tinto Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Ryerson Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Ryerson Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
State Auto Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
State Auto Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Synaptics Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Synaptics Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report