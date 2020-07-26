Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UNAM stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Unico American has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.