UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

