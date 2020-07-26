UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.
