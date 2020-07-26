Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.07 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 413.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,856,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,111,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

