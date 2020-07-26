Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLUU. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 152.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

