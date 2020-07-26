Zacks Investment Research Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:HEP opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.