Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $29.29.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel bought 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

